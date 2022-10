LAMF Global Ventures (NASDAQ: LGVC) could be interested in Everton Football Club, according to a Bloomberg report. The report stated that LAMF Global Ventures, a special purpose acquisitions company (SPAC) co-led by George Soros’s nephew, Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman could be interested in the club.

The report stated, citing unknown sources that discussions are still ongoing and there is no certainty that a deal will take place.