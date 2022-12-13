EV Maker Faraday Future Soars Higher on Rising Volumes

EV maker Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) continues to soar higher on elevated volumes.

FFIE shares have seen an average trading volume of nearly 40 million shares in the last 10 days even as short interest in the stock remains high at nearly 21% at present.

This rise in volumes has been accompanied by an 83% price gain in the past five days and the company’s shares are up a further 21% in the pre-market session today already.

FFIE has not turned a profit in the last two years and concerns about the company staying afloat continue to persist.

