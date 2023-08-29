tiprankstipranks
EV Maker BYD (BYDDY) Posts Significant Earnings Growth in 1H23
Market News

EV Maker BYD (BYDDY) Posts Significant Earnings Growth in 1H23

Story Highlights

Chinese EV maker BYD posted stellar results for the first six months of 2023, supported by strong deliveries.

China-based electric vehicle maker BYD (BYDDY) reported significant year-over-year growth of 204.7% in earnings for the first half of 2023, driven by strong deliveries. The company’s net profit rose to RMB10.95 billion ($1.50 billion) from RMB3.59 billion in the year-ago period. Importantly, revenue in the January-June period surged 72.7% to RMB260.1 billion.

Moreover, deliveries in the first six months jumped about 95% year-over-year to 1.2 million vehicles. The quarter gained from robust sales of the Dynasty and Ocean series of plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars, respectively.

It is worth mentioning that China’s top-selling EV company expanded its market share by 6.5% to 33.5% in the first half of 2023.

Nevertheless, BYD continues to face competition from Tesla (TSLA) and remains under pressure to lower its pricing. This is due to TSLA’s ongoing price cuts, with the latest announced in mid-August on Model S and Model X models.

Moving forward, BYD is expected to benefit from its efforts to expand its EV and battery production capacities. The company’s new plants in China and an EV factory in Thailand are expected to begin operations in 2024. Moreover, these actions are expected to help BYDDY reach its goal of 3.6 million annual deliveries. BYDDY shares have gained about 14% year-to-date.

Disclosure

More News & Analysis on TSLA

TSLA, LI, or F: Which EV Stock is Set to Race Ahead?
Stock Analysis & IdeasTSLA, LI, or F: Which EV Stock is Set to Race Ahead?
7h ago
F
LI
Tesla Stock Maintains Its Street-High Price Target
Stock Analysis & IdeasTesla Stock Maintains Its Street-High Price Target
18h ago
TSLA
AAPL, META, and TSLA Stocks: What’s Ahead After August Correction?
Stock Analysis & IdeasAAPL, META, and TSLA Stocks: What’s Ahead After August Correction?
1d ago
AAPL
META
More TSLA Latest News >

