EU Demands Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Remove Disinformation from Google
Market News

EU Demands Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Remove Disinformation from Google

Story Highlights

The EU demands Google–among others–to remove Israel-Hamas war-related disinformation.

It’s a new high-water mark for impossible demands, as the European Union issued a letter to Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) demanding that Google remove a substantial quantity of material from all its various properties.

Essentially, the European Union demanded that Google remove “disinformation and illegal content,” mostly from its YouTube arm, that’s connected with the Israel-Hamas war. EU officials noted that a “…surge of illegal content and disinformation” had been seen throughout “certain platforms,” one of which was clearly YouTube.

The EU then demanded, in a fashion that King Canute himself would have openly mocked, that YouTube “…be compliant with the Digital Services Act and remove the content.” It wasn’t just Google here, either; Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and X, formerly Twitter, also received similar notices.

Are Google Shares a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on GOOG stock based on seven Buys assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average GOOG price target of $148.86 per share implies 7.57% upside potential.

Disclosure

