EU Demands Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Remove Disinformation from Google

It’s a new high-water mark for impossible demands, as the European Union issued a letter to Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) demanding that Google remove a substantial quantity of material from all its various properties.

Essentially, the European Union demanded that Google remove “disinformation and illegal content,” mostly from its YouTube arm, that’s connected with the Israel-Hamas war. EU officials noted that a “…surge of illegal content and disinformation” had been seen throughout “certain platforms,” one of which was clearly YouTube.

The EU then demanded, in a fashion that King Canute himself would have openly mocked, that YouTube “…be compliant with the Digital Services Act and remove the content.” It wasn’t just Google here, either; Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and X, formerly Twitter, also received similar notices.

