Euronet Worldwide Stock (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rallies after Q3 Earnings

Shares of payment processor Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) rallied today after reporting Q3 earnings. Adjusted EPS was $2.74 compared to estimates of $2.49.

In addition, revenue grew by 14% year-over-year. Most of the growth can be attributed to EFT processing, which increased by 41% compared to the year-ago period.

Even more impressive was the company’s 47% growth in operating income. This growth increases to 71% on a constant currency basis. As a result, EEFT demonstrated solid operating leverage.

Should I Buy or Sell Euronet Worldwide Stock Right Now?

EEFT stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys, three Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months. The average EEFT stock price target of $126 implies 52.9% upside potential.

