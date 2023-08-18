tiprankstipranks
Estée Lauder (NYSE: EL) Slumps as Q4 Profits Plunge
Market News

Estée Lauder (NYSE: EL) Slumps as Q4 Profits Plunge

Cosmetics company, The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) was on a downslide at the time of publishing on Friday after the company reported adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share in the fiscal fourth quarter, a drop of 75% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. Analysts were expecting the company to report a loss of $0.04 per share.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, Estée Lauder posted revenues of $3.61 billion, up by 1% year-over-year and surpassing Street estimates of $3.48 billion.

Fabrizio Freda, President and CEO commented, “We returned to organic sales growth in the fourth quarter, delivering our outlook. Momentum continued in the markets of EMEA and Latin America, and accelerated strongly in Asia/Pacific led by mainland China and Hong Kong SAR.”

In FY24, EL has projected net sales to grow in the range of 5% to 7% while adjusted diluted earnings per common share are likely to increase between 4% and 12% on a constant currency basis. In Q1, the company anticipates organic net sales to decline between 12% and 10% while adjusted diluted net earnings are expected to range from a loss of $0.29 to a loss of $0.19 per common share on a constant currency basis.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about EL stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys and eight Holds.

