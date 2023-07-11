EPD: This Fat Yield Stock Raised Dividend for 25 Years  

The U.S. inflation rate continues to ease. However, rising interest rates and economic uncertainty keep stocks volatile. Meanwhile, investors can earn a reliable and fat yield from Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). Impressively, this energy infrastructure company that provides transportation and storage of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas recently increased its dividend, marking 25 consecutive years of uninterrupted dividend hikes.

EPD increased its quarterly dividend to $0.50 per share from $0.49, translating into a compelling yield of 7.56% (forward yield). The increased dividend will be paid on August 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of July 31.

EPD: A Dependable Passive Income Stock

Enterprise Products Partners’ solid dividend payout history, high yield, and strong financials make it a dependable passive income stock. Thanks to its geographically diversified and high-quality assets and steady demand, EPD’s adjusted EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 9% since 2017. During the same period, EPD’s free cash flow per share grew at a CAGR of 25.2%.

Looking ahead, its multi-billion-dollar capital projects are under construction and will come into service over the next two years, driving its earnings and cash flows. In addition, long-term contracts and continued investments in midstream energy infrastructure augur well for growth.

The company is also focusing on lowering its leverage profile. Also, 96.9% of its debt is at a fixed rate, making it less suspectible to the rising interest rate environment. Overall, EPD’s ability to grow its earnings and cash flows makes it a solid income stock.

Is EPD Stock a Good Buy Now?

Wall Street analysts are bullish about the company’s prospects. EPD stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on six Buy and one Sell recommendations. At the same time, these analysts’ 12-month average price target of $32.86 implies 24.28% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure