Market News

ENVX Fizzles Out as Production Troubles Emerge

For battery maker Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX), the news was enough to pull a lot of the stock’s juice out of it. Shares saw a huge sell-off today, though after-hours trading is putting a fraction of that spark back. The biggest reason for Enovix’s plunge? Some substantial new production troubles emerged.

A presentation—given by T.J. Rodgers, Enovix’s Executive Chairman—revealed that Enovix is working on its Fab-1 improvements. Moreover, it expects to continue doing so into this year. However, there’s a significant problem with that. At the same time, Enovix is cranking up development efforts on its second generation of batteries. Thus, Enovix has an incomplete first-generation manufacturing operation while it’s working on the second generation of product.

This means a lot of uncertainty around the stock. Worse yet, reports note that Enovix will need further funding to get the second-generation production line going when it starts up in November of this year. This is leaving investors quite concerned about the stock’s overall trajectory.

Enovix is certainly working on a valuable product: high-end batteries that feature both lithium-ion and silicon-anode technology. However, the fact that it’s still working on its first-generation production facilities but planning to start building the second-generation battery may limit the market for the first generation. Who will buy the first when the latest is just a few months out?

Despite this, however, Wall Street is very positive about Enovix. Analyst consensus calls Enovix a Strong Buy, with seven Buy ratings. Additionally, the stock’s current average price target of $23.42 gives it an upside potential of 227.55%.

More News & Analysis on ENVX

Enovix Delivers Custom Cells to Inventus Power and U.S. Army
Press ReleasesEnovix Delivers Custom Cells to Inventus Power and U.S. Army
3d ago
ENVX
Enovix price target lowered to $18 from $19 at B. Riley
ENVX
Enovix pullback creates buying opportunity, says Cantor Fitzgerald
ENVX
More ENVX Latest News >

