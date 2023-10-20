Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Plummets 14% due to Strong European Headwinds 

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Plummets 14% due to Strong European Headwinds 
Market News

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Plummets 14% due to Strong European Headwinds 

Story Highlights

ENPH plummeted after SolarEdge technology warned investors of a Q3 forecast miss due to the slowing solar market in Europe.

Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), alongside other solar stocks, plummeted 14% in Friday’s trading after SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) warned investors that it will miss its third-quarter guidance for revenue, operating income, and gross margin. While investors already had a lower forecast for solar installation growth in the U.S., a decline in the European market was unexpected. SolarEdge cited “substantial unexpected cancellations and pushouts” from its European distributors due to slowing installation rates and high inventory.

Weighing in on the conversation, Citi analyst Vikram Bagri said Solar Edge’s Q3 forecast miss will significantly impact the solar panel market, especially for Enphase. He continued by saying, “Europe had been viewed as the main growth driver, but this engine now looks to be faltering.” Bagri also stated that because of the lower demand, the sector’s channel inventory normalization won’t happen until at least the end of Q1 2024.

Furthermore, Bank of America analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith stated that lowering European sales will impact Enphase’s performance even though the company has lesser exposure compared to SolarEdge.  Dumoulin-Smith maintained his Underperform rating on the stock but cut his price target to $84 from $90. He also reduced his European Union sales forecast for Enphase by 40% in Q3 and expects a similar trend to continue into 2024. Additionally, he dropped his full-year revenue expectations by 15% and lowered his earnings estimate for 2024 by 10% to $6.33/share, 30% below the Street’s consensus. 

Is ENPH a Good Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on ENPH stock based on eight Buy, three Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Furthermore, the average ENPH price target of $167.60 per share implies 68.53% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

SolarEdge price target lowered to $170 from $345 at Scotiabank
The FlySolarEdge price target lowered to $170 from $345 at Scotiabank
1d ago
ENPH
SEDG
Enphase Energy downgraded at Scotiabank on lack of recovery visibility
The FlyEnphase Energy downgraded at Scotiabank on lack of recovery visibility
1d ago
ENPH
Enphase Energy launches IQ EV chargers in U.S., Canada
The FlyEnphase Energy launches IQ EV chargers in U.S., Canada
1d ago
ENPH
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >