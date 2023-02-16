Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Dropped on Q4 Miss

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Dropped on Q4 Miss

Story Highlights

Energy Transfer reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results. For 2023, the company expects to report adjusted EBITDA in the range of $12.9 billion and $13.3 billion.

Shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) fell about 2% on Wednesday’s extended trade after the company’s fourth-quarter results missed estimates. Nevertheless, the company’s overall performance shows improvement when compared to the prior-year quarter.

Energy Transfer is a provider of natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. 

The company’s Q4 net income per unit of $0.34 compared favorably with $0.29 in the prior-year quarter. The reported figure, however, was below Wall Street’s earnings estimate of $0.39.

Further, revenue increased by about 10% to $20.5 billion but lagged analysts’ expectations of $23.2 billion. The upside can be attributed to higher volumes across all of the company’s segments and the positive impacts of the Enable Midstream acquisition (completed in December 2021).

Looking forward, Energy Transfer expects to report full-year 2023 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $12.9 billion and $13.3 billion, compared to $13.1 billion in 2022.

Is Energy Transfer a Good Stock?

The company’s ability to generate strong cash flows supports its potential shareholder return. Last month, Energy Transfer announced a fifth consecutive dividend hike. The stock has an impressive dividend yield of 6.72%, higher than the sector’s average of 1.64%.

Overall, the Street is bullish on the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating. This is based on five unanimous Buy recommendations. The average ET stock price target of $16.60 implies upside potential of 26.3%. Shares have gained 15.8% so far in 2023.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ET

Sunoco LP Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results
Press ReleasesSunoco LP Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results
18h ago
ET
SUN
Energy Transfer Reporting Q4 Today – Will Rally Continue?
ET
Grab 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks Now as They Go Ex-Dividend Next Week
ET
AROC
More ET Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ET

Sunoco LP Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results
Press ReleasesSunoco LP Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results
18h ago
ET
SUN
Energy Transfer Reporting Q4 Today – Will Rally Continue?
Stock Analysis & IdeasEnergy Transfer Reporting Q4 Today – Will Rally Continue?
23h ago
ET
Grab 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks Now as They Go Ex-Dividend Next Week
Market NewsGrab 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks Now as They Go Ex-Dividend Next Week
14d ago
ET
AROC
More ET Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >