Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) Slips After Posting Earnings

Recently, Canadian pipeline stock Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) posted its earnings report, and the news wasn’t exactly what investors wanted to hear. The reports came out reasonably well, which left investors pulling back only slightly, and left Enbridge down fractionally in Friday afternoon’s trading.

The numbers out of Enbridge weren’t exactly great news, as it posted $0.64 Canadian for the fourth quarter. That was a disappointment to analysts, who looked for $0.68 Canadian out of the quarter. However, it was a slight gain against the numbers seen back in 2022’s fourth quarter, so that was regarded as at least a mild positive. Reports noted one of the biggest restraining factors for Enbridge this quarter was rising depreciation from assets that came online back in 2023, as well as rising interest expenses on outstanding debt. Throw in declining tolls on the Mainline pipeline system, as well as lower natural gas prices thanks to a comparatively mild winter, and that doesn’t do much good for Enbridge’s numbers. However, Enbridge did manage to up its dividend by 3.1%, so that’s something, anyway.

And It Gets Worse From There

If it had just been a less-than-stellar earnings report, it might have been forgivable. But there’s more going on; for instance, Enbridge is going back to court to try and vacate an order that would shut down the Line 5 pipeline, one of the biggest such pipelines it has. The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa are taking Enbridge to task on this one, as the pipeline runs across reservation land. Moreover, Enbridge is also planning 650 job cuts starting in March after selling off some of its assets back in December. And with delays at the Trans Mountain system,

Is Enbridge a Buy, Sell or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on TSE:ENB stock based on three Buys, five Holds, and two Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 13.18% loss in its share price over the past year, the average TSE:ENB price target of $51.55 per share implies 12.54% upside potential.

