Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Gains Ground on Earnings, New Gas Buy

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Gains Ground on Earnings, New Gas Buy
Market News

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Gains Ground on Earnings, New Gas Buy

Story Highlights

Enbridge picks up ground after a win in earnings and plans to acquire a lot of new renewable natural gas resources.

Energy stock Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) added a little extra fuel to its collective fire in Friday afternoon’s trading, gaining just under 1.5% in the session. The biggest reasons? Some positive earnings numbers as well as new plans to pick up some natural gas facilities ahead of a time when a lot of us will be using a lot more of it than usual.

Enbridge landed a whopping seven currently-operating renewable natural gas facilities, reports noted, dropping $1.2 billion on said facilities in Arkansas and Texas. The facilities in question were owned by Morrow Renewables, and with the purchase, Enbridge becomes one of North America’s leading forces in transporting natural gas. Renewable natural gas is somewhat different from the conventional version; while it’s essentially the same gas, it’s produced in a whole different way. In this case, it’s produced by decaying organic waste that’s then captured and put to work. Specifically, said organic waste comes from landfills.

But it wasn’t just new gas that gave Enbridge a lift. It was also its earnings report that pumped in some new life. Enbridge reported adjusted profit of $0.62 Canadian per share (about $0.45 US), which edged ahead of estimates calling for $0.60 Canadian. Enbridge saw a surge in demand for oil and similar liquids, as US inventories were in open decline and other countries were looking to do business with countries that weren’t Russia or in the Middle East.

Is Enbridge a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on ENB stock based on four Buys, five Holds and two Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average ENB price target of $37.05 per share implies 8.92% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Gains Ground on Earnings, New Gas Buy
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Earning ReleasesOptions Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 03, 2023
7h ago
D
BEP
Enbridge Reports Strong Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Reaffirms Financial Guidance and Outlook
Press ReleasesEnbridge Reports Strong Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Reaffirms Financial Guidance and Outlook
8h ago
ENB
Enbridge Provides Notice of Series N Preferred Shares Conversion Right and Announces Reset Dividend Rates
Press ReleasesEnbridge Provides Notice of Series N Preferred Shares Conversion Right and Announces Reset Dividend Rates
2d ago
ENB
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >