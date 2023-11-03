Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Gains Ground on Earnings, New Gas Buy

Energy stock Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) added a little extra fuel to its collective fire in Friday afternoon’s trading, gaining just under 1.5% in the session. The biggest reasons? Some positive earnings numbers as well as new plans to pick up some natural gas facilities ahead of a time when a lot of us will be using a lot more of it than usual.

Enbridge landed a whopping seven currently-operating renewable natural gas facilities, reports noted, dropping $1.2 billion on said facilities in Arkansas and Texas. The facilities in question were owned by Morrow Renewables, and with the purchase, Enbridge becomes one of North America’s leading forces in transporting natural gas. Renewable natural gas is somewhat different from the conventional version; while it’s essentially the same gas, it’s produced in a whole different way. In this case, it’s produced by decaying organic waste that’s then captured and put to work. Specifically, said organic waste comes from landfills.

But it wasn’t just new gas that gave Enbridge a lift. It was also its earnings report that pumped in some new life. Enbridge reported adjusted profit of $0.62 Canadian per share (about $0.45 US), which edged ahead of estimates calling for $0.60 Canadian. Enbridge saw a surge in demand for oil and similar liquids, as US inventories were in open decline and other countries were looking to do business with countries that weren’t Russia or in the Middle East.

Is Enbridge a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on ENB stock based on four Buys, five Holds and two Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average ENB price target of $37.05 per share implies 8.92% upside potential.

