Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Rising on Blackstone Deal

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Rising on Blackstone Deal

Story Highlights

Emerson Electric is expected to announce a deal wherein it will sell a 55% stake in its climate-technologies business to Blackstone for approximately $14 billion.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) has decided to sell a 55% stake in its climate-technologies business to Blackstone (NYSE:BX) in a transaction worth $14 billion including debt, according to the Wall Street Journal. The stock, which has already climbed in the past month on expectations of this announcement, is on the rise in pre-market trading.

Based in the U.S., Emerson Electric Co. designs and produces engineering and technology products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets globally.

With the deal, Emerson aims to streamline its business operations and enhance its focus on its technology and automation businesses.

Per the terms of the expected deal, Blackstone and its co-investors would finance $4.4 billion, with the remaining $5.5 billion coming from debt financing. Upon completion, Emerson will hold a 45% stake in the climate business.

Emerson Electric has been on a reshuffling spree. A year ago, the company merged its software units with rival Aspen Technology in a transaction worth $11 billion.

Is EMR Stock a Buy?

As per TipRanks, analysts are cautiously optimistic about the stock and have a Moderate Buy consensus rating, which is based on five Buys and six Holds. Emerson Electric’s average price forecast of $94.36 implies 7.96% upside potential.

Chart Description automatically generated

Ending Thoughts

Shares of Emerson have gained almost 20% over the past month in anticipation of divestiture news.

The company is slated to release its fourth-quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 2, before the market opens. On the earnings call, management is expected to shed more light on the future course of action.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric price target lowered to $97 from $99 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyEmerson Electric price target lowered to $97 from $99 at Deutsche Bank
18d ago
EMR
Emerson Electric price target lowered to $95 from $99 at Citi
EMR
Emerson (NYSE:EMR) Eyes Portfolio Optimization, Could Divest Assets
EMR
More EMR Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric price target lowered to $97 from $99 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyEmerson Electric price target lowered to $97 from $99 at Deutsche Bank
18d ago
EMR
Emerson Electric price target lowered to $95 from $99 at Citi
The FlyEmerson Electric price target lowered to $95 from $99 at Citi
21d ago
EMR
Emerson (NYSE:EMR) Eyes Portfolio Optimization, Could Divest Assets
Market NewsEmerson (NYSE:EMR) Eyes Portfolio Optimization, Could Divest Assets
26d ago
EMR
More EMR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >