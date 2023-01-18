tiprankstipranks
Market News

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Falls After the Revised Deal

Story Highlights

Emerson Electric has proposed the acquisition of National Instruments (NI) in a new offer worth $7.6 billion.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) made a revised deal to buy National Instruments (NI) (NASDAQ:NATI) for $7 billion. Emerson’s shares have been trading down by 6.5% post-announcement, while NATI’s stock jumped by around 11%.

The new deal offers $53 per share in cash, as compared to the previous offer of $48 made in May. The new offer price depicts a 32% premium on the closing price of January 12.

Since May, Emerson has reached out multiple times to close the offer privately with NI. However, after it failed to get NI’s attention over the last eight months, Emerson decided on making the offer public.

Emerson Electric is a technology and engineering company that operates in two business segments: Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions. With this deal, Emerson is looking to build a portfolio with better margins and growth that is in sync with its automation goals. The company is eyeing huge profit and cash flow growth via NI’s portfolio.

NI develops hardware and software solutions for automated measurement systems.

Lal Karsanbhai, the company’s CEO, said, “We are transforming our portfolio toward higher-growth automation markets aligned with secular macro trends, which will deliver significant growth and profitability for years to come.”

Is Emerson Electric a Buy or Sell?

According to TipRanks analyst consensus, Emerson’s stock has a Moderate Buy rating, based on six Buy, and eight Hold recommendations.

The EMR target price is $103.45, which is 13.4% higher than the current price level.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

