Emergent BioSolutions Stock (NYSE:EBS) Spikes on $704M Ebola Contract

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Emergent BioSolutions Stock (NYSE:EBS) Spikes on $704M Ebola Contract

Story Highlights

Emergent BioSolutions shares rallied on the news of a $704 million contract for its Ebola virus treatment.

Biopharmaceutical company Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) has won a $704 million 10-year contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for advanced development, manufacturing ramp-up, and procurement of Ebanga (ansuvimab-zykl), a licensed treatment for Ebola virus disease. EBS shares rallied about 12% in Tuesday’s pre-market trading.

Emergent Wins Ebola Treatment Deal

Under the terms of this contract, Emergent will advance the development of Ebanga through post-licensure commitments, including the transfer of technology as part of manufacturing expansion, submission of a supplemental Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and completion of stability studies.

The contract includes a base period of performance with two option periods (valued at nearly $121 million) focused on advanced development. Further, it comprises option periods (valued at up to $583 million) for the procurement of Ebanga over five years. This brings the total contract value to about $704 million if all option periods are exercised.

Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Emergent’s anthrax vaccine Cyfendus. Interestingly, Emergent has been providing its Cyfendus vaccine to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services since 2019, under a pre-Emergency Use Authorization status.

The company is scheduled to announce its second-quarter results on August 8. Following the dismal first-quarter performance, analysts expect the company’s loss per share to reduce to $0.63 from $0.86 in the prior-year quarter.  

Is EBS a Good Stock to Buy?

Wall Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating on Emergent BioSolutions stock is based on one Buy and one Hold. The average price target of $18.50 implies 169% upside potential from current levels. Shares were down 42% year-to-date as of Monday’s closing.  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on EBS

Emergent BioSolutions Awarded 10-Year BARDA Contract Valued at up to a Maximum of $704 Million for Advanced Development and Procurement of Ebanga™ Treatment for Ebola
Press ReleasesEmergent BioSolutions Awarded 10-Year BARDA Contract Valued at up to a Maximum of $704 Million for Advanced Development and Procurement of Ebanga™ Treatment for Ebola
12h ago
EBS
Emergent BioSolutions to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conduct Conference Call on August 8, 2023
EBS
EBS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
EBS
More EBS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on EBS

Emergent BioSolutions Awarded 10-Year BARDA Contract Valued at up to a Maximum of $704 Million for Advanced Development and Procurement of Ebanga™ Treatment for Ebola
Press ReleasesEmergent BioSolutions Awarded 10-Year BARDA Contract Valued at up to a Maximum of $704 Million for Advanced Development and Procurement of Ebanga™ Treatment for Ebola
12h ago
EBS
Emergent BioSolutions to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conduct Conference Call on August 8, 2023
Press ReleasesEmergent BioSolutions to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conduct Conference Call on August 8, 2023
7d ago
EBS
EBS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
Pre-EarningsEBS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
7d ago
EBS
More EBS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >