Elon Musk’s AI, Robotaxi Push Fails to Lift Tesla Stock (TSLA)

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Elon Musk’s AI, Robotaxi Push Fails to Lift Tesla Stock (TSLA)

Elon Musk’s AI, Robotaxi Push Fails to Lift Tesla Stock (TSLA)

Tesla (TSLA) shares slipped after the company posted mixed Q3 results, even as CEO Elon Musk outlined big plans for the company’s future in AI and autonomous driving. Revenue rose 12% year-over-year to $28.01 billion, topping forecasts, but earnings per share of $0.50 missed the analysts’ consensus of about $0.55. Operating profit dropped 40% to $1.62 billion, weighed down by price cuts, weaker credit sales, and higher costs. While sales growth remained strong, falling margins were a major concern for investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Musk Highlights Tesla’s Push into AI and Autonomy

On the earnings call, Musk focused on Tesla’s long-term push into AI and self-driving technology rather than near-term profits. “I think that Tesla has the highest intelligence density of any AI out there in the car,” he said, adding that the company is “scaling quite massively” with its Robotaxi ambitions and feels “confident in expanding future production.”

He also discussed Tesla’s new in-house AI chip, saying the “AI5 chip … will be 40× better than AI4.” However, Musk clarified that Tesla is “not about to replace Nvidia (NVDA), to be clear,” noting that the company continues to rely on Nvidia hardware for AI training and data center operations.

Investors and Analysts Cautious on Robotaxi Optimism

Despite Musk’s upbeat tone, investors were not fully convinced. Many expected clearer details on the Robotaxi rollout and regulatory progress, but Musk gave few updates, saying only that expansion could come “by the end of the year.” This left markets uneasy about how close Tesla really is to large-scale autonomy.

Analysts echoed that caution. Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein said the market “got a little too carried away with enthusiasm for the robotaxi,” adding that a full rollout is “still a few years away.” He said hopes for a 2025 launch may be too early, given the testing and regulatory hurdles still in place.

Also, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained a Hold rating and $300 price target after the results, calling the earnings call “more repetition than news.” He added that Tesla’s auto business “no longer drives valuation,” though it continues to generate enough free cash flow to support future AI and Robotaxi projects.

Is TSLA Stock a Buy? 

Turning to Wall Street, TSLA stock has a Hold consensus rating based on 15 Buys, 13 Holds, and 10 Sells assigned in the last three months. At $366.61, the average Tesla price target implies a 16.48% downside risk. The stock has gained 75.07% over the past six months.

It must be noted that analysts may update their price targets for TSLA stock after this earnings report.

See more TSLA analyst ratings

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement