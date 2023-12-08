Elon Musk Looks to Lure Smaller Advertisers to X Through Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Social media platform X is on the hunt for new partners to help it attract small and mid-sized advertisers, according to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal. One potential partnership includes Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), where X’s ads could be integrated into Amazon’s ad-buying software.

This move could open the door to a vast pool of small and medium-sized businesses that operate on Amazon’s marketplace. However, sources suggest that these discussions are still in the early stages and may not necessarily lead to an agreement. Similarly, X has been in talks with digital advertising platform PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) about sharing some of its ad inventory.

This comes after a significant advertiser exodus, triggered partly by Elon Musk‘s controversial remarks on the platform, including his response to an antisemitic post and his public spat with Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Bob Iger.

What is a Good Price for AMZN Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on AMZN stock based on 42 Buys assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 65% rally in its share price over the past year, the average AMZN price target of $177 per share implies 20.1% upside potential.