Elliott Retreats, Salesforce Notches Up

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Elliott Retreats, Salesforce Notches Up

Salesforce (NASDAQ:CRM) might have had a fight on its hands. An activist investor was looking to install some of its own people on Salesforce’s board, but these plans have changed, and investors responded by giving Salesforce a leg up in its share price.

For a little while, a fight was brewing between Salesforce’s CEO Marc Benioff and Elliott Investment Management. Elliott wanted its own people on Salesforce’s board, and Salesforce would have preferred that not be the case. However, a joint statement issued earlier today said that was no longer an issue and that Elliott suddenly decided not to implant its drones in Salesforce’s operations. This wasn’t the first time activists targeted Salesforce; five of them came after the company back in 2022. But vastly improved performance and rising share prices turned those tides around.

So what turned the tide? A joint statement from Salesforce and Elliott notes that it was a Salesforce plan known as “New Day” that caused Elliott to back off. New Day, coupled with excellent 2023 fiscal year results as well as a set of other “transformation initiatives,” was all Elliott needed to see to back away from plans to seize direct control. Further, managing partner at Elliott Jesse Cohn noted that he had “…great respect for Marc and his team.”

Cohn isn’t the only one who respects Salesforce. Analyst consensus calls Salesforce a Moderate Buy. Furthermore, with an average price target of $223.21, CRM stock comes with 16.48% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CRM

Salesforce considering further job cuts, COO tells Bloomberg
The FlySalesforce considering further job cuts, COO tells Bloomberg
3d ago
CRM
Slack’s sales chief to leave company at end of April, Information reports
CRM
Cloudy Earnings: 2 Cloud Stocks Taking Different Paths Post-Earnings
CRM
SNOW
More CRM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CRM

Salesforce considering further job cuts, COO tells Bloomberg
The FlySalesforce considering further job cuts, COO tells Bloomberg
3d ago
CRM
Slack’s sales chief to leave company at end of April, Information reports
The FlySlack’s sales chief to leave company at end of April, Information reports
4d ago
CRM
Cloudy Earnings: 2 Cloud Stocks Taking Different Paths Post-Earnings
Stock Analysis & IdeasCloudy Earnings: 2 Cloud Stocks Taking Different Paths Post-Earnings
7d ago
CRM
SNOW
More CRM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >