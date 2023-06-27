Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Touts Superior Results of Weight Loss Shot

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Touts Superior Results of Weight Loss Shot

Story Highlights

The latest data on Eli Lilly’s weight loss injection Retatrutide revealed promising results, sending the shares higher in Tuesday’s pre-market trading.

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly’s (NYSE:LLY) experimental weight loss injection Retatrutide helped patients lose up to 24.2% of their weight after 48 weeks of treatment, yielding superior results than other obesity drugs. LLY shares were up nearly 1.3% in Tuesday’s pre-market trading session.

Eli Lilly’s Obesity Drug Impresses

Eli Lilly’s Phase 2 trial of Retatrutide, the weekly-once injected drug, involved 338 obese or overweight participants. Patients who took Retatrutide lost 24.2%, or 58 pounds, on average after 48 weeks, while those who took the placebo shed 2.1% of their body weight over the same period. Meanwhile, patients who took a 12-milligram dose lost 17.5% or 41 pounds of their body weight, on average after 24 weeks, compared to 1.6% in the case of those who received the placebo.

The phase 2 data from Retatrutide was presented in a symposium at the American Diabetes Association and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The trial’s researchers noted that participants’ weight did not plateau after 48 weeks, indicating that the full weight loss efficacy was not achieved and a longer duration study could reveal more information about the efficacy of the drug.

The Highly Attractive Weight Loss Market    

The weight loss therapies market is estimated to reach $150 billion by 2031, per Bloomberg estimates.

Eli Lilly’s other obesity drug candidate Mounjaro, which is already approved for Type 2 diabetes, has helped patients lose up to 21% of their weight in clinical trials. Rival Novo Nordisk’s (NYSE:NVO) injectable medication Wegovy is cleared for obesity treatment and showed up to 15% weight loss in trials. Novo’s diabetes drug Ozempic is also experiencing impressive sales due to its weight loss effects.  

It is worth noting that Wegovy works by mimicking one hunger-regulating hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) that targets areas of the brain regulating appetite and food intake. In comparison, Retatrutide mimics three different hunger-regulating hormones: GLP-1, GIP, and Glucagon.

Meanwhile, several other companies, including Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) as well as smaller players like Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT), are also developing weight loss therapies and competing for a share of the multi-billion dollar market. On Monday, PFE shares fell nearly 4% after the company announced that it is discontinuing the development of one of its experimental weight loss drugs Lotiglipron due to safety concerns. It would continue developing its other weight loss drug Danuglipron.  

Is Eli Lilly Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

On Monday, UBS analyst Colin Bristow reiterated a Buy rating on Eli Lilly stock with a price target of $498. Bristow thinks that the Phase 2 Orforglipron (Orfo) obesity and Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) data presented by Eli Lilly over the weekend were underappreciated by the Street. The analyst believes that Orfo is “another clear win” for the company.

Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on Eli Lilly based on 16 Buys and two Holds. The average price target of $461.85 implies 2% upside.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ALT

Altimmune to Participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023
Press ReleasesAltimmune to Participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023
11d ago
ALT
Altimmune Announces Oral Presentation of Pemvidutide Clinical Data in Treatment of NAFLD at Upcoming EASL International Liver Congress™ 2023
ALT
Altimmune to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
ALT
More ALT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ALT

Altimmune to Participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023
Press ReleasesAltimmune to Participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023
11d ago
ALT
Altimmune Announces Oral Presentation of Pemvidutide Clinical Data in Treatment of NAFLD at Upcoming EASL International Liver Congress™ 2023
Press ReleasesAltimmune Announces Oral Presentation of Pemvidutide Clinical Data in Treatment of NAFLD at Upcoming EASL International Liver Congress™ 2023
12d ago
ALT
Altimmune to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
Press ReleasesAltimmune to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
27d ago
ALT
More ALT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >