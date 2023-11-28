Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Pops Up after Beating Novo Nordisk in Weight Loss

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Pops Up after Beating Novo Nordisk in Weight Loss
Market News

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Pops Up after Beating Novo Nordisk in Weight Loss

Story Highlights

A head-to-head study of two popular weight loss drugs puts Eli Lilly out in front.

The notion of a “weight loss drug” has captured the imaginations of the overweight for years. Being able to take a pill to lose weight without missing out on all your favorite foods is almost too good to be true. That’s when healthcare stock Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) stepped in and made it possible. But Eli Lilly is up fractionally in Tuesday afternoon’s trading thanks to a revelation that it’s actually ahead of the game.

The latest reports are scathing, at least for Novo Nordisk. A recently completed study, the first of its kind to actually hit outside of a lab setting, revealed that tirzepatide, Eli Lilly’s treatment, is actually three times more likely to prompt a 15% loss in a patient’s weight than Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide treatment. Though the study hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed, it took over 40,000 overweight or obese adults and put them on the two drugs. The results were as expressed, with Eli Lilly pulling ahead by a wide margin over Novo Nordisk.

Eli Lilly Plans to Build Another Gateway Labs Operation

The news comes at the right time for Eli Lilly, who was already seeing something of a renaissance in its operations. In fact, the latest word is that Eli Lilly plans to build another Gateway Labs operation, this time in San Diego. It’ll take some time to complete, but Eli Lilly expects it up and operational before July 2024. That’s the third such location it’s built, with others in Boston and San Francisco. Gateway Labs are designed to work like “accelerators,” giving researchers—or even other companies—access to Eli Lilly’s “expertise.”

Is Eli Lilly a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on LLY stock based on 19 Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 64.37% rally in its share price over the past year, the average LLY price target of $645.72 per share implies 9% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Pops Up after Beating Novo Nordisk in Weight Loss
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >