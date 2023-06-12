Electric Vehicle Stocks Rise: Tesla, Wallbox Lead the Pack

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Electric Vehicle Stocks Rise: Tesla, Wallbox Lead the Pack

It’s been an electrifying day so far for electric vehicle stocks. Five of the leaders in the sector are all turning upward, some much so than others. Charging plays like Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) and ChargePoint Holdings (NASDAQ:CHPT) are up, as are Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and two comparative newcomers to electric, legacy automakers Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM).

Wallbox has had the best day so far, up close to 9% at one point in Monday afternoon’s trading. The biggest reason for Wallbox’s impressive surge is that it announced it planned to add Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) connectors to its line of fast charging tools known as the Supernova line. Wallbox plans to make itself a major name in the charging game, and as such, making sure its systems were compatible with the NACS protocol was a great way to get there.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s move to allow both Ford and General Motors to connect to its Supercharger network is set to be one huge help. Colin Langan, an analyst with Wells Fargo, noted that the move will be helpful—especially with around four million GM and Ford electric vehicles on the road projected to hit sometime in 2027—but perhaps not as helpful as some investors hope. Plus, with the Freewire charging network both commending Ford and GM for the move and announcing plans to put NACS into its own operations, the key takeaway here is that NACS is really in line to be the standard.

Wallbox was indeed the big winner today and on several fronts. It’s only one of two Strong Buys by analyst reckoning—ChargePoint is the second—and it’s also got the highest upside potential. With an average price target of $8.40, Wallbox stock offers investors a 155.32% upside potential. In fact, only one of these five has a downside: Moderate Buy Tesla. Tesla stock comes with a 17.39% downside risk thanks to its average price target of $203.83.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on F

Invest Like a Political Insider with These 2 New ETFs
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvest Like a Political Insider with These 2 New ETFs
3d ago
F
HD
Tesla’s SuperCharger Deals Make EVgo Stock (NASDAQ:EVGO) a No-Go
F
GM
Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): Don’t Stand in Front of This Moving Train
F
GM
More F Latest News >

More News & Analysis on F

Invest Like a Political Insider with These 2 New ETFs
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvest Like a Political Insider with These 2 New ETFs
3d ago
F
HD
Tesla’s SuperCharger Deals Make EVgo Stock (NASDAQ:EVGO) a No-Go
Stock Analysis & IdeasTesla’s SuperCharger Deals Make EVgo Stock (NASDAQ:EVGO) a No-Go
3d ago
F
GM
Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): Don’t Stand in Front of This Moving Train
Stock Analysis & IdeasTesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): Don’t Stand in Front of This Moving Train
3d ago
F
GM
More F Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >