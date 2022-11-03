eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) Stock Rises on Q3 Beat

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) Stock Rises on Q3 Beat

Story Highlights

Shares of eBay jumped over 7% in the extended trading hours yesterday after the company reported upbeat Q3 results, topping earnings and revenue estimates.

 

eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares gained over 7% in the extended trading hours yesterday after the e-commerce giant reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also provided a Q4 outlook that was in line with analysts’ expectations.

Adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share gained 11% year-over-year compared to earnings of $0.90 per share in the prior-year period. It was also ahead of the consensus estimate of $0.93 per share.

Revenues declined 5% year-over-year to $2.38 million but exceeded consensus estimates by $2.32 million. The revenue decline reflected an 11% decrease in Gross Merchandise Volumes to $17.7 billion.

For FY22, total revenue is expected to range between $9.71 and $9.79 billion, while adjusted EPS will range between $4.07 and $4.13.

For Q4, total revenue is expected to range between $2.42 – $2.50 billion, while the consensus is pegged at $2.49 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $1.03 and $1.09 versus consensus estimates of $1.04 per share.

Will EBAY Go Up?

As per TipRanks, EBAY stock’s average price target of $51.44 implies 35.16% upside potential from current levels. Analysts are cautiously optimistic about the stock and have a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on eight Buys, 12 Holds, and one Sell.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on EBAY

eBay Inc. Reports Better Than Expected Third Quarter 2022 Results
Press ReleaseseBay Inc. Reports Better Than Expected Third Quarter 2022 Results
11h ago
EBAY
Fly Insider: Streamline Health, Deere among week’s notable insider trades
DE
GO
eBay Acquires TCGplayer
EBAY
More EBAY Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on EBAY

eBay Inc. Reports Better Than Expected Third Quarter 2022 Results
Press ReleaseseBay Inc. Reports Better Than Expected Third Quarter 2022 Results
11h ago
EBAY
Fly Insider: Streamline Health, Deere among week’s notable insider trades
The FlyFly Insider: Streamline Health, Deere among week’s notable insider trades
3d ago
DE
GO
eBay Acquires TCGplayer
Press ReleaseseBay Acquires TCGplayer
3d ago
EBAY
More EBAY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >