eBay Falls in After-Hours Trading amid Soft Guidance

Shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) fell in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at $1.03, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.99 per share. Sales increased by 5% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $2.54 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations by $30 million.

Looking forward, management now expects revenue and earnings per share for Q3 2023 to be in the ranges of $2.46 billion to $2.52 billion and $0.96 to $1.01, respectively. For reference, analysts were expecting $2.47 billion in revenue along with an EPS of $1.02.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $49.82 on EBAY stock, implying 2.09% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

