Easterly Properties Extends Senior Loan Maturity Date

Easterly Government Properties (DEA) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. and its subsidiaries amended their senior unsecured term loan agreement with PNC Bank and other lenders by extending the loan’s maturity date from March 29, 2024, to January 30, 2025. The main terms of the agreement remain unchanged, and the involved banks have provided and may continue to provide various financial services to the company for customary compensation.

