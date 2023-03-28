tiprankstipranks
Market News

Micron Holds Up Despite Big Earnings Miss

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) gained over 1.5% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at a loss of $1.91, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of a loss of $0.67 per share.

Sales decreased by 52.6% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $3.69 billion. This missed analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion.

Micron took a write-down for inventory of $1.43 billion, which hit earnings by $1.34 per diluted share. Its operating cash flow was cut by nearly two-thirds, going from $943 million last quarter to $343 million this quarter. At the same time last year, it was up around $3.63 billion, showing a truly staggering drop.

Management expects revenue for the third quarter to come in between $3.5 billion and $3.9 billion. For reference, consensus calls for $3.75 billion in revenue and a loss of $0.92 in EPS.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $67.86 on Micron Technology, implying 14.47% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023
41m ago
MU
Press ReleasesMicron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023
41m ago
MU
Micron price target raised to $75 from $65 at Evercore ISI
1d ago
MU
MU
Micron (NASDAQ:MU) Q2FY23 Results: Here's What to Expect
1d ago
MU
MU
More MU Latest News >

Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023
Press ReleasesMicron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023
41m ago
MU
Micron price target raised to $75 from $65 at Evercore ISI
The FlyMicron price target raised to $75 from $65 at Evercore ISI
1d ago
MU
Micron (NASDAQ:MU) Q2FY23 Results: Here’s What to Expect
Stock Analysis & IdeasMicron (NASDAQ:MU) Q2FY23 Results: Here’s What to Expect
1d ago
MU
More MU Latest News >

