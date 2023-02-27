Earnings Beat Sends Progyny Spiking

Shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) surged in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.03, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.01 per share.

Sales increased by 68% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $214.3 million. This beat analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million.

Looking forward, management now expects revenue for Q1 2023 to be in the range of $245 million to $250 million. For reference, analysts were expecting $230.8 million in revenue.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $43.25 on Progyny, implying 39.11% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure