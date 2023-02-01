Dynatrace Gains on Earnings Beat; Ups Guidance

Shares of software intelligence provider Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) are in the green today after the company posted robust third-quarter numbers. Revenue rose 23.6% year-over-year to $297.46 million, outperforming estimates by $12.7 million.

EPS at $0.25 too cruised past expectations by $0.04. During the quarter, total ARR rose 29% year-over-year to $1.16 billion. Further, subscription revenue too surged by 29% to $279 million. The company is expanding its Dynatrace Grail data lakehouse. The move will boost business analytics.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2023, Dynatrace sees total ARR hovering between $1,216 million and $1,221 million indicating growth between 22% and 23% versus earlier expectations of between 17% to 18% growth. Revenue is expected to hover between $1,148 million and $1,151 million, implying 24% growth versus an earlier estimate of 20% growth.

Further, EPS is anticipated to hover between $0.87 and $0.88 as compared to the previous outlook between $0.81 and $0.83.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $43.47 on DT, implying a 13.11% potential upside in the stock. That’s after a 30% slide in the company’s share price over the past year.

