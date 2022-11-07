DWAC Surges After Trump Suggests Running For Presidency Again in 2024

Shares of Trump’s Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) surged in pre-market trading on Monday after former President Trump made comments at a rally in Florida stating that he may consider running for the Presidency again in 2024.

Trump stated, “I will probably have to do it again, but stay tuned.”

The Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) company that intends to take Trump’s social media company and the Truth app public has lost more than 70% value in the past year.

Last week, DWAC again adjourned a shareholder vote to extend the time the company has to take Trump’s social media company public by an additional year.

The meeting has already been adjourned many times in the past as the company has struggled to get the 65% of shareholders needed for the approval of vote.