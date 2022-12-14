DWAC is Up after Another Trump Tweak

Donald Trump has been a polarizing figure in U.S. politics ever since he first got started. Love him or hate him—and there really isn’t much of a third option—he has driven operations all over. His work with Digital World Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) is no exception, and it’s up huge today—or perhaps even “yuge” today—over a major announcement to come Thursday.

What exactly that announcement is, however, is unclear. A look at Trump’s Truth Social account notes that “America needs a superhero” and that there will be an announcement to follow. Trump then thanked his readers and left a video behind. The video contained Trump himself making the announcement that an announcement was coming. The video then showed an animated clip of himself as said superhero firing some kind of energy from his eyes.

While no one knows just what the major announcement is, the fact that it exists at all is sparking interest. When Trump teased plans to announce a re-election campaign, shares of Digital World jumped 66%. Subsequent announcements, however, sent Digital World sliding downward, with shares dropping 79% overall since the highs seen back in early March.

Hedge funds, meanwhile, are in open revolt, as they lowered their holdings of Digital World by 40,200 shares in the last quarter and now appear to own virtually none of the company. Overall, confidence currently sits at “neutral,” with no analysts offering coverage and no word on insiders changing or holding positions at all.

