Dutch Bros Takes Hits from Earnings and Analyst

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Dutch Bros Takes Hits from Earnings and Analyst

About six weeks ago, Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) caught a serious updraft in the market after offering some guidance that got investors perking up like a morning with coffee. The latest earnings figures put a damper on that coffee buzz and sent shares plunging over 10% in Thursday’s trading. And things only got worse when Hedgeye weighed in.

Hedgeye, via analyst Howard Penney, added Dutch Bros to the list of short ideas at the firm. Penney cited Dutch Bros’ “relentless focus on unit growth” and ignoring profitability in the process. This, in turn, creates potential issues going forward on par with those seen at Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK). Penney slammed the last nail in the coffin by declaring that “we don’t see the company generating enough OCF to cover capital spending until fiscal year 2026…”

But it gets worse. Based on Dutch Bros’ recent earnings, Penney may have a point. While Dutch Bros turned in an impressive quarter, the future guidance didn’t look so hot. Revenue was up 44%, reports noted, hitting $201.8 million for the quarter. However, same-store sales were also down 0.6% as customers transferred from one location to another, and sales were split among more locations. Dutch Bros expects revenue for the full year to come in between $950 million and $1 billion even, almost matching analyst expectations that called for $981 million.

Currently, analysts hold out some hope for better days. Analyst consensus calls Dutch Bros a Moderate Buy. With an average price target of $40 per share, Dutch Bros stock has 17.56% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Slides Despite 44% Jump in Q4 Revenue
Market NewsDutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Slides Despite 44% Jump in Q4 Revenue
13h ago
BROS
Dutch Bros options imply 9.5% move in share price post-earnings
BROS
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
ASO
ATVI
More BROS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Slides Despite 44% Jump in Q4 Revenue
Market NewsDutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Slides Despite 44% Jump in Q4 Revenue
13h ago
BROS
Dutch Bros options imply 9.5% move in share price post-earnings
The FlyDutch Bros options imply 9.5% move in share price post-earnings
1d ago
BROS
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
7d ago
ASO
ATVI
More BROS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >