DuPont Q4 Beat Estimates But Outlook Disappoints

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

DuPont Q4 Beat Estimates But Outlook Disappoints

DuPont (NYSE: DD), the chemical giant reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.89 per share, exceeding Street expectations of $0.78. Sales declined by 4% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $3.1 billion and surpassing analysts’ expectations by $10 million.

The company announced a first-quarter dividend of $0.36 per share, a 9% rise, payable on March 15, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28. DuPont also launched an accelerated stock buyback program worth $3.25 billion and reduced its long-term debt by $2.5 billion.

Looking forward, management now expects revenue for Q1 and FY23 to be approximately $2.9 billion and in the range of $12.3 billion to $12.9 billion, respectively. For reference, analysts are expecting revenues of $3.1 billion and $13.1 billion in fiscal Q1 and FY23, respectively.

Lori Koch, DuPont’s CFO commented, “For the first quarter of 2023, we anticipate continued weakness in these consumer-driven, short-cycle end markets resulting in organic sales declines in the mid single-digits versus the year-ago period.”

Adjusted EPS is anticipated to be around $0.80 and between $3.50 and $4 per share in fiscal Q1 and FY23, respectively. Consensus estimates are $0.87 and $3.87 per share for Q1 and FY23, respectively.

Overall, Wall Street analysts are bullish about DD stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys and three Holds.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DD

DuPont Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
Press ReleasesDuPont Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
1h ago
DD
DuPont de Nemours put volume heavy and directionally bearish
DD
DuPont downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank
DD
More DD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DD

DuPont Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
Press ReleasesDuPont Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
1h ago
DD
DuPont de Nemours put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyDuPont de Nemours put volume heavy and directionally bearish
19d ago
DD
DuPont downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank
The FlyDuPont downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank
21d ago
DD
More DD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >