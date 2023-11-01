DuPont (NYSE:DD) Drops on Weak Q3 Performance

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
DuPont (NYSE:DD) Drops on Weak Q3 Performance
Market News

DuPont (NYSE:DD) Drops on Weak Q3 Performance

Story Highlights

DuPont shares are under pressure today after its third-quarter performance was marked by volume challenges and broader demand softness.

DuPont (NYSE:DD) shares are trending lower today after the technology-based materials and solutions provider announced third-quarter results, with revenue declining by 8% year-over-year to $3.1 billion. The figure came in a tad lower than the Street’s expectations by $92 million. EPS of $0.92, on the other hand, outpaced estimates by $0.08.

The company is witnessing volume challenges owing to channel inventory destocking and demand softness in the Chinese market. Further, its operating EBITDA declined to $775 million from $856 million in the comparable year-ago period. Importantly, the company witnessed organic sales contraction across its key geographies, including Asia Pacific, EMEA, the U.S., and Canada.

Looking ahead to Fiscal year 2023, DuPont expects to generate adjusted EPS of $3.45 on revenue of $12.17 billion. The company is also planning restructuring actions to achieve cost optimization.

Separately, DuPont announced that it expects to complete the sale of a nearly 80% stake in the Delrin acetal homopolymer business to TJC in a $1.8 billion transaction. The company expects to receive $1.28 billion in pre-tax proceeds from the deal and upon its closure will retain a nearly 20% stake in Delrin.

Is DD Stock a Good Investment?

Overall, the Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on DuPont. The average DD price target of $86.67 implies a nearly 19% potential upside. That’s on top of a nearly 27% rise in DuPont shares over the past year.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
DuPont (NYSE:DD) Drops on Weak Q3 Performance
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

DuPont to Complete Sale of ~80% Ownership in Delrin® Business to TJC
Press ReleasesDuPont to Complete Sale of ~80% Ownership in Delrin® Business to TJC
2h ago
DD
DuPont Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results
Press ReleasesDuPont Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results
2h ago
DD
DuPont Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock
Press ReleasesDuPont Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock
15d ago
DD
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >