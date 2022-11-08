DuPont Delivers Upbeat Q3 Results

Shares of DuPont (NYSE: DD) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the technology-based materials company delivered upbeat Q3 earnings.

The company reported Q3 revenues of $3.3 billion, up 4% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates by $100 million. DuPont’s organic sales increased 11% year-over-year.

Adjusted earnings came in at $0.82 per share, a growth of 4% year-over-year and surpassing Street estimates of $0.79.

The company also announced a new stock buyback program of $5 billion and its intention to retire $2.5 billion in long-term debt. DuPont’s stock buyback program was approved after the company terminated its purchase of Rogers Corp (ROG) on November 1 due to a lack of regulatory clearance.

Ed Breen, DuPont Executive Chairman, and CEO commented, “Despite a continued challenging macro environment marked by substantial cost inflation, we delivered better than expected top-line and bottom-line financial performance through disciplined operational execution including necessary targeted pricing actions.”