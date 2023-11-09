Duolingo Stock (NASDAQ:DUOL) Gained After Blowout Q3 Results

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Duolingo Stock (NASDAQ:DUOL) Gained After Blowout Q3 Results
Market News

Duolingo Stock (NASDAQ:DUOL) Gained After Blowout Q3 Results

Story Highlights

Duolingo’s shares gained after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. Also, the company raised the outlook for the full year 2023.

Shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) gained more than 9% on Wednesday’s extended trade. The upside can be attributed to the company beating third-quarter results by a wide margin and raising the 2023 outlook. The upbeat performance was driven by robust growth in bookings and active users.

DUOL is a language education company that provides language learning tools and services.

Results in Detail

Duolingo reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the third quarter, which handily surpassed the analysts’ expectations of a loss of $0.07. Further, the reported figure compares favorably with a loss of $0.46 per share in the prior year’s quarter.

Similarly, total revenues climbed 43% year-over-year to $138 million and exceeded the consensus estimate of $132 million. Higher revenues across all product categories contributed to Duolingo’s top-line growth.

Delving deeper into the revenue components, Subscription revenue, comprising about 77% of revenues, rose 47% from the same quarter last year. Moreover, DUOL ended Q3 with paid subscribers of about 5.8 million, up 60%. In addition, advertising revenue was also up 10% to $11.7 million, while Duolingo English Test income climbed 30% to $10.6 million.

It is worth mentioning that Duolingo witnessed strong growth in monthly active users (MAUs) and Daily active users (DAUs) during the quarter. MAUs grew 47% to 83.1 million, while DAUs rose 63% to 24.2 million from the prior-year quarter.

Upbeat Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Duolingo is projecting total bookings of between $167 million and $170 million. Revenue is expected to range between $145 million and $148 million.

Duolingo boosted its financial projections for the full year 2023. Total bookings are expected to reach between $598 million and $601 million, surpassing the previous forecast of $569 million to $575 million. Meanwhile, revenues are projected to fall in the range of $525 million to $528 million, exceeding the earlier guidance of $510 million to $516 million.

Is DUOL a Good Stock to Buy?

Duolingo is poised for continued upward growth with support from expansion into new subject areas and a robust user base. Overall, Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about DUOL stock.

On TipRanks, the stock’s Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on three Buy and five Hold recommendations. The average Duolingo stock price target of $184.60 implies an upside potential of 10.4% from the current level. Shares of the company have gained 135.8% year-to-date.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Duolingo Stock (NASDAQ:DUOL) Gained After Blowout Q3 Results
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Duolingo Reports 63% DAU Growth and 43% Revenue Growth in Third Quarter 2023; Raises Full Year Guidance
Press ReleasesDuolingo Reports 63% DAU Growth and 43% Revenue Growth in Third Quarter 2023; Raises Full Year Guidance
11h ago
DUOL
Duolingo drops after Google unveils Search feature to improve English
The FlyDuolingo drops after Google unveils Search feature to improve English
21d ago
DUOL
GOOG
Duolingo reinstated with a Neutral at BofA
The FlyDuolingo reinstated with a Neutral at BofA
21d ago
DUOL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >