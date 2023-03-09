Duluth Holdings Thrills Investors with Earnings Beat

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) had a huge day today, thanks to the killer earnings report it brought out. When Duluth made it pretty clear this wasn’t a one-time thing, either, that only made things better for investors, as Duluth is up over 12% at the time of writing. Earnings, which beat analysts’ projections of $0.22 per share, came in at $0.23.

Revenue didn’t fare quite so well, as the $241.8 million that Duluth posted was a slight miss. It was also quite a bit less than the $270.8 million that Duluth posted a year prior. Nevertheless, future projections are expected to be between $645 million and $660 million, mostly above consensus projections of $647.03 million.

That’s not all, though. Duluth also reported that its move to build a new fulfillment center in the Southeast U.S. is proceeding both on time and on budget, ready to step up operations in an increasingly popular area of the country. Its Women’s business has improved still further from even last time, and its inventory levels are starting to better reflect conditions on the ground.

The last five days of trading for DLTH stock saw a dip earlier in the period, from which Duluth recovered largely on its own. It then plateaued briefly before launching a massive run upward following its impressive earnings report.

