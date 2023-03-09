Duluth Holdings Thrills Investors with Earnings Beat

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Duluth Holdings Thrills Investors with Earnings Beat

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) had a huge day today, thanks to the killer earnings report it brought out. When Duluth made it pretty clear this wasn’t a one-time thing, either, that only made things better for investors, as Duluth is up over 12% at the time of writing. Earnings, which beat analysts’ projections of $0.22 per share, came in at $0.23.

Revenue didn’t fare quite so well, as the $241.8 million that Duluth posted was a slight miss. It was also quite a bit less than the $270.8 million that Duluth posted a year prior. Nevertheless, future projections are expected to be between $645 million and $660 million, mostly above consensus projections of $647.03 million.

That’s not all, though. Duluth also reported that its move to build a new fulfillment center in the Southeast U.S. is proceeding both on time and on budget, ready to step up operations in an increasingly popular area of the country. Its Women’s business has improved still further from even last time, and its inventory levels are starting to better reflect conditions on the ground.

The last five days of trading for DLTH stock saw a dip earlier in the period, from which Duluth recovered largely on its own. It then plateaued briefly before launching a massive run upward following its impressive earnings report.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DLTH

Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesDuluth Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
9h ago
DLTH
Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Director
DLTH
Duluth Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 9
DLTH
More DLTH Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DLTH

Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesDuluth Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
9h ago
DLTH
Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Director
Press ReleasesDuluth Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Director
13d ago
DLTH
Duluth Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 9
Press ReleasesDuluth Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 9
14d ago
DLTH
More DLTH Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >