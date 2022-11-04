Duke Energy Posts Mixed Q3 Results

Duke Energy’s (NYSE: DUK), the electric power and natural gas holding company reported Q3 revenues of $7.97 billion, up 14.7% year-over-year and beating Street estimates by $520 million.

Adjusted earnings came in at $1.78 per share versus $1.88 in the same period last year. Analysts were anticipating earnings of around $1.84 per share.

Lynn Good, Duke Energy Chair, President, and CEO stated, “We’re encouraged by the market response to our Commercial Renewables business and will proceed with a sale targeting a second-quarter 2023 closing. Our regulated utilities are well-positioned to deliver long-term earnings growth of 5% to 7% and we are targeting $5.55 – $5.75 for 2023.”