Driverless Rides Can Now Be Charged In San Francisco: Cruise, Waymo In Focus
Market News

Driverless Rides Can Now Be Charged In San Francisco: Cruise, Waymo In Focus

Story Highlights

Driverless rides can now be charged in San Franciso and the approval is a major win for names such as Waymo and Cruise. An expanded future footprint for the technology could heat up competition in the ride-hailing market over the coming periods.

In a major development, the California Public Utilities Commission has voted to allow General Motors’ (NYSE:GM) Cruise and Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG)  (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo to deploy more self-driving cars in San Francisco and to begin charging for the rides, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This is a major win for companies offering self-driving vehicles and the first major step towards expanding their footprint into other major markets in the U.S. While Waymo plans to start charging for rider-only trips in San Francisco in the coming weeks, the approval also means new competition for ride-hailing majors Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Uber (NYSE:UBER).

While the approval comes after a twice delayed vote, concerns still linger about the technology’s impact on human jobs and even as incidents involving vehicles from these companies shot up 300% in recent periods in San Francisco.   

At present, both GM and Alphabet are incurring losses on their self-driving bets, and overall, the Street has a $50.27 consensus price target on GM alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating.  Alphabet continues to score a Strong Buy consensus rating with a consensus price target of $142.33.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

