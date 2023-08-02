Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Skids on Slashing Guidance Amid Weak Demand

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Skids on Slashing Guidance Amid Weak Demand

Story Highlights

Driven Brands shares are plummeting today as the company faces weak demand amid a challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Additionally, investor sentiment in the stock is taking a hit after it slashed full-year financial expectations as well.

Shares of automotive services provider Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN) are plummeting today after it slashed its financial outlook amid a challenging macro environment.

DRVN’s second-quarter revenue rose by 19.3% year-over-year to $606.8 million, outperforming estimates by about $19 million. EPS at $0.29, on the other hand, missed the cut by $0.02. During the quarter, DRVN added 74 new locations and saw its same-store sales rise by 8% driven by double-digit gains in maintenance and paint, collision, and glass segments.

At the same time, softer consumer demand impacted the company’s car wash segment while its U.S. glass operations were impacted by integration bottlenecks. The company expects these challenges to impact its full-year performance and consequently has lowered revenue expectations for the year to $2.30 billion from $2.35 billion. Further, EPS for the year is now seen landing at $0.92 versus an earlier outlook of $1.21.

Overall, the Street has a $38 consensus price target on DRVN alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating. With today’s price erosion, shares of the company have now tanked nearly 52% over the past year.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DRVN

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results
Press ReleasesDriven Brands Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results
4h ago
DRVN
Is DRVN a Buy, Before Earnings?
DRVN
Valvoline downgraded to Neutral at Seaport Research on slow franchisee progress
VVV
DRVN
More DRVN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DRVN

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results
Press ReleasesDriven Brands Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results
4h ago
DRVN
Is DRVN a Buy, Before Earnings?
Pre-EarningsIs DRVN a Buy, Before Earnings?
2d ago
DRVN
Valvoline downgraded to Neutral at Seaport Research on slow franchisee progress
The FlyValvoline downgraded to Neutral at Seaport Research on slow franchisee progress
2M ago
VVV
DRVN
More DRVN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >