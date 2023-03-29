Draganfly Plummets on Securities Offering Plans

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Draganfly Plummets on Securities Offering Plans

Shares of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) maker Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) are tanking today after the company proposed an underwritten public offering.

DPRO plans to offer the securities to fund its ability to satiate demand as well as for working capital requirements. Further, potential usage of the net proceeds also includes growth initiatives, potential acquisitions, and R&D activities.

The size or terms of the offer remained undisclosed. DPRO has roped in Aegis Capital as the book-running manager for the offer.

DPRO stock is down big for the second day in a row.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DPRO

Draganfly Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering to Secure Growth Capital
Press ReleasesDraganfly Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering to Secure Growth Capital
12h ago
DPRO
Draganfly Reports Record Annual Revenue for 2022
DPRO
Draganfly to Host 2022 Year End Results and Corporate Shareholder Update Call
DPRO
More DPRO Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DPRO

Draganfly Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering to Secure Growth Capital
Press ReleasesDraganfly Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering to Secure Growth Capital
12h ago
DPRO
Draganfly Reports Record Annual Revenue for 2022
Press ReleasesDraganfly Reports Record Annual Revenue for 2022
2d ago
DPRO
Draganfly to Host 2022 Year End Results and Corporate Shareholder Update Call
Press ReleasesDraganfly to Host 2022 Year End Results and Corporate Shareholder Update Call
5d ago
DPRO
More DPRO Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >