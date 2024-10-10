DPZ Earnings: Domino’s Pizza Serves up Mixed Q3 Results

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
DPZ Earnings: Domino’s Pizza Serves up Mixed Q3 Results
Market News

DPZ Earnings: Domino’s Pizza Serves up Mixed Q3 Results

Story Highlights

Domino’s Pizza reported mixed results for the Fiscal third quarter.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) reported mixed results for the Fiscal third quarter. The pizza restaurant chain’s total revenue increased 5.1% year-over-year to $1.08 billion in Q3, missing the Street’s consensus estimate of $1.1 billion. DPZ’s same-store sales in the U.S. grew by 3% in the third quarter. The top line reflected the impact of macroeconomic pressures on consumer spending.

Meanwhile, the company reported earnings of $4.19 per share in the third quarter, up by 0.2% year over year. This was ahead of Street expectations of $3.65 per share.

DPZ Is Trying to Attract More Diners to its Restaurants

In an effort to attract more diners, the company has partnered with Uber Eats (UBER) and made significant updates to its loyalty program. As part of this initiative, it rolled out promotions, such as a “Moreflation” offer in September, which allowed diners to enjoy a free size upgrade on their orders.

DPZ Announces Quarterly Dividend

Furthermore, Domino’s Board of Directors announced a quarterly dividend of $1.51 per share on its outstanding common stock for shareholders as of December 13, to be paid on December 27, 2024. As of September 8, Domino’s Pizza had a total remaining stock buyback worth $926.3 million.

Domino’s Lowers Guidance for FY24

Looking ahead, the pizza restaurant chain now expects retail sales to grow 6% in FY24, below its long-term target of a growth of 7% or more. Moreover, DPZ anticipates that global net store growth will be between 800 and 850 in FY24, compared to the prior forecast of 825 to 925 stores. Over the long term, that is, between 2026 and 2028, DPZ continues to estimate its annual sales to increase by over 7% and its income from operations to grow by more than 8% annually.

Is Domino’s Pizza Stock a Buy?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about DPZ stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 16 Buys, nine Holds, and one Sell. Over the past year, DPZ has increased by more than 15%, and the average DPZ price target of $487.32 implies an upside potential of 17.9% from current levels. These analyst ratings are likely to change following DPZ’s results today.

See more DPZ analyst ratings

Related Articles
TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk
Premium
Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, October 10, 2024
DAL
DPZ
TheFly
Premium
Domino’s Pizza backs long-term guidance
DPZ
Go Ad-Free with Our App