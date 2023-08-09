tiprankstipranks
Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) Crashes after Lowered Guidance
Market News

Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) Crashes after Lowered Guidance

Story Highlights

Doximity crashed after a plan to lay off 10% of its workforce and weak guidance even as the company delivered better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results.

The digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) crashed by more than 20% in pre-market trading after the company announced a plan to slash 10% of its workforce. More disappointingly, the company also lowered its FY24 guidance and now expects to generate revenues in the range of $452 million and $468 million as compared to its prior guidance between $500 million and $506 million and below consensus estimates of $501.63 million. In FY24, DOCS has forecasted adjusted EBITDA between $193 million and $209 million, as compared to its prior outlook in the range of $216 million to $222 million.

When it comes to fiscal Q2 outlook, Doximity has projected revenues between $108.5 million and $109.5 million while adjusted EBITDA is likely to be in the range of $44 million to $45 million.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share in the fiscal first quarter as compared to $0.14 in the same period last year and above Street estimates of $0.14 per share. The company generated Q1 revenues of $108.5 million, up by 20% year-over-year and beating consensus estimates of $107 million.

Overall, Wall Street analysts are sidelined about DOCS stock with a Hold consensus rating based on four Buys, five Holds, and two Sells.

More News & Analysis on DOCS

Doximity downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler
The FlyDoximity downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler
6d ago
DOCS
Doximity Aims for $1B Topline In 2028
DOCS
Doximity Dives despite Winning Earnings Report
DOCS
More DOCS Latest News >

