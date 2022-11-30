DoorDash Trims Headcount

Logistics platform operator Doordash (NYSE:DASH) is trimming its headcount by about 1,250. The company is undertaking the move to rationalize expenses after the recent growth years.

DASH’s CEO Tony Xu noted in a message to employees that while the company was undersized before the COVID-19 pandemic, it sped up hiring to meet the rising demand during the pandemic.

Further, in the current macro environment, DASH is now seeing tapered growth and will continue to lower non-headcount operating expenses as well.

DASH shares have now dropped 70% over the past year and the headcount reduction continues to point toward the rising macro challenges companies are facing as rate hikes and inflation continue to take a toll.

