‘Don’t Pull the Trigger,’ Says Top Investor About Ripple (XRP)

Ripple (XRP) investors have mostly been a happy bunch since November’s presidential election. The cryptocurrency has been one of the market’s biggest winners and, even after pulling back from recent highs, has gained over 380% in value since Trump’s win.

The big gains have been down to positive sentiment in the crypto space given the new administration’s much friendlier stance toward digital assets. Specifically in Ripple’s case, the new regime offered the potential for the removal of an issue that had soured sentiment.

That all pertains to a legal case Ripple has been embroiled in over the past few years. In December 2020, the SEC sued Ripple, alleging XRP was sold as an unregistered security. In July 2023, a judge ruled XRP was not a security for retail sales but was for institutional ones. The SEC pursued an appeal, keeping legal uncertainty around XRP’s status. But last week, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced the SEC had dropped its appeal, thereby ending the case. This led to a surge in XRP’s price and marked a win for crypto regulation.

But the rally didn’t last. The market had already baked in the expectation that Ripple would come out on top, so the SEC’s reversal, while symbolically important, didn’t spark a sustained move in XRP’s price.

Top investor Adam Spatacco echoed that view, saying he wasn’t surprised by the SEC’s decision. “I found the appearance of support for the crypto industry from the current administration as enough of a proxy to assume a positive outcome in the Ripple suit,” the 5-star investor said.

So, with that regulatory cloud lifted, is XRP finally a Buy? Not necessarily, says Spatacco – at least not based on valuation. XRP’s current market cap sits at $144 billion, putting it ahead of giants like Boeing, Intel, and CrowdStrike.

To better understand XRP’s valuation compared to other payment networks, Spatacco draws a comparison with PayPal. According to Statista, PayPal commands a 45% share of the online payments market, making it the largest processor globally. And yet, XRP’s market cap is roughly double that of PayPal.

Meanwhile, XRP’s presence in the global payments market is “still quite low.” While it has gained traction in some places, such as Japan, its adoption still lags far behind traditional payment processors. Additionally, winning the SEC case doesn’t automatically translate to immediate expansion opportunities.

“Although I think XRP’s prospects are looking brighter, I question if the current valuation is justified. Despite some good news out of the SEC, I don’t see XRP as a compelling buy at its current price point,” Spatacco summed up. (To watch Spatacco’s track record, click here)

To find good ideas for crypto stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured investor. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

