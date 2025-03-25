‘Don’t Rush In Just Yet,’ Says Top Investor About Palantir Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Value
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Smart Value
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

‘Don’t Rush In Just Yet,’ Says Top Investor About Palantir Stock

‘Don’t Rush In Just Yet,’ Says Top Investor About Palantir Stock

Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) shares have staged a strong comeback – after shedding 36% from February’s high, the stock has rebounded more than 20% in just under two weeks following its AI showcase, AIPCon 6.

The event delivered a burst of optimism for investors, as the company rolled out a series of fresh partnerships and highlighted real-world success stories that showcased the strength of its technology. For shareholders who had watched gains slip away, it was a much-needed boost.

That said, not everyone is convinced the storm has fully passed. While bullish on Palantir’s future, top investor Steven Fiorillo sees further losses looming before the stock regains steady ground.

“I think the current valuation is dangerous, and investors trying to chase PLTR’s momentum could get burned,” warns the 5-star investor, who sits in the top 1% of TipRanks’ stock pros.

Fiorillo spots a number of red flags that are giving him concern, such as the large portion of PLTR’s 2024 net income (42%), which was generated by interest on its cash reserves – a revenue stream that could shrink quickly if interest rates shift.

Another issue Fiorillo cites is the sharp rise in stock-based compensation (SBC). In Q4 alone, SBC as a percentage of revenue jumped from 19.63% to 34.05%, raising questions about cost discipline and dilution.

“I am hoping this is a one-time thing, but I don’t like being diluted, and seeing such an aggressive move higher during Q4 is alarming to me,” notes Fiorillo.

And if the valuation already looks risky at a glance, Fiorillo underscores it further by stacking Palantir against its peers. He calls the company’s pricing “insane,” noting that Nvidia – widely seen as the gold standard in AI – trades at just 17.77x projected 2027 earnings, while Palantir sits significantly higher at 91.03x.

“PLTR has done an excellent job of building software that provides value to its customers and executing its business plan, but that isn’t enough to remain bullish at the current valuation,” Fiorillo summed up, placing a Hold (i.e. Neutral) rating on the stock. (To watch Fiorillo’s track record, click here)

This seems to be where Wall Street finds itself as well. With 10 Holds to go along with 4 Buy and 4 Sell ratings, PLTR holds a consensus Hold rating. Its 12-month average price target of $92.13 implies the stock will be trading sideways in the year ahead. (See PLTR stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured investor. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential