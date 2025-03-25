‘Don’t Get Too Excited,’ Says Investor About D-Wave Quantum Stock

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), the creator of the world’s first commercially available quantum computer, has seen its stock skyrocket over 800% over the past six months. The rally underscores just how magnetic the quantum narrative has become — even as building out entirely new industries is anything but easy.

D-Wave is still operating at a loss, but the company isn’t short on momentum. In the last quarter alone, it ramped up sales, wiped out its debt, and bolstered its cash reserves to a solid $300 million.

The company’s annealing-based quantum systems set it apart from rivals focused on gate-based approaches. While some experts debate the scalability of its technology, D-Wave has leaned into real-world applications, boasting a client list that includes companies in logistics, manufacturing, and even defense.

Still, investor Joseph Parrish isn’t popping champagne just yet. Impressive as the growth may be, he believes D-Wave has a long way to go before it becomes a profitable venture.

“Despite positive developments, D-Wave’s revenue growth lags behind expenses, making profitability unlikely in 2025,” the investor opined.

In fact, explains Parrish, the estimated operating expenses appear to be roughly double the projected revenues for the coming year.

Beyond the finances, the investor notes that QBTS is making great strides on the technical side of the ledger. For instance, QBTS recently announced that it had succeeded in creating technology that solved a real-world problem in minutes that would have taken a classical supercomputer 1 million years (and more than the entire world’s annual electricity consumption!) to crack.

“This is all good news for QBTS. While the line between a development and a growth company may be a fuzzy one, it seems to me that D-Wave has likely crossed it now,” the investor notes.

Parrish sums up the “million dollar” question, wondering whether sales will sufficiently grow into the positive cash flows required to make the investment in QBTS worthwhile. While the potential is there, the risk is not insignificant.

“D-Wave has a long way to go before the fundamentals indicate it being a multi-billion dollar company,” concludes Parrish, who assigns QBTS a Hold (i.e. Neutral) rating. (To watch Parrish’s track record, click here)

Wall Street, on the other hand, is more than ready to dive on in. With 5 Buy ratings, QBTS enjoys a Strong Buy consensus rating. Its 12-month average price target of $9.63 implies 10.5% upside from current levels. (See QBTS stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured investor. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com