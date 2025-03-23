‘Don’t Get Distracted,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Value
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Smart Value
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

‘Don’t Get Distracted,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock

‘Don’t Get Distracted,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock

A rising tide lifts all boats, the saying goes. Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is finding out that the opposite also holds true.

As the global system of commerce shudders due to the threats of rising tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty, stocks have been falling across the board. Needless to say, Nvidia has not been spared from these losses.

Indeed, Nvidia has seen share prices slip down the charts in 2025. All told, the AI chipmaker has lost some ~12% for the year.

All this is happening against a backdrop of record-breaking revenues. In its most recent Q4 Fiscal Year 2025 print at the end of February, Nvidia beat revenue expectations for the previous quarter and surpassed analyst projections for the current one.

And yet, the market effectively shrugged its shoulders on the news. Share prices have yet to rebound to their early January heights.

One top investor who is known by the pseudonym The Asian Investor believes the market is too focused on near-trade trade concerns – while losing sight of Nvidia’s massive upside.

“Despite trade tensions, Nvidia will dominate the AI GPU market, with strong growth catalysts like AI factories and resilient Blackwell GPU demand,” asserts the 5-star investor, who is among the top 2% of TipRanks’ stock pros.

The Asian Investor cites a number of reasons for the bullish take, with the Blackwell ramp chief among these sources of optimism. Seeing no “valid alternatives” to Nvidia’s GPU products, Asian Investor expects Blackwell to spur plenty of growth in the quarters to come.

“Nvidia’s high-performing GPUs remain in top demand from hyperscalers and are widely considered the best-in-class chip solution for training LLMs,” adds the investor.

Asian Investor also argues that AI spending will continue to rise, with companies spending billions of dollars to develop their own AI products. The investor notes that this could likely help push up Nvidia’s margins into the 75-80% range in the years ahead.

Indeed, the investor is positively bullish on Nvidia’s prospects, making the lowered share prices quite an opportunity for investors.

“With trade tensions being nothing really but a distraction, I believe investors should take advantage of the current valuation drawdown and buy,” concludes Asian Investor, who is rating Nvidia a Strong Buy. (To watch The Asian Investor’s track record, click here)

Wall Street analysts are also exceptionally keen on Nvidia. With 39 Buy and 3 Hold ratings, Nvidia can boast a Strong Buy consensus rating. Its 12-month average price target of $176.54 would yield gains of ~50% in the year ahead. (See NVDA stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured investor. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential