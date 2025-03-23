‘Don’t Get Distracted,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock

A rising tide lifts all boats, the saying goes. Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is finding out that the opposite also holds true.

As the global system of commerce shudders due to the threats of rising tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty, stocks have been falling across the board. Needless to say, Nvidia has not been spared from these losses.

Indeed, Nvidia has seen share prices slip down the charts in 2025. All told, the AI chipmaker has lost some ~12% for the year.

All this is happening against a backdrop of record-breaking revenues. In its most recent Q4 Fiscal Year 2025 print at the end of February, Nvidia beat revenue expectations for the previous quarter and surpassed analyst projections for the current one.

And yet, the market effectively shrugged its shoulders on the news. Share prices have yet to rebound to their early January heights.

One top investor who is known by the pseudonym The Asian Investor believes the market is too focused on near-trade trade concerns – while losing sight of Nvidia’s massive upside.

“Despite trade tensions, Nvidia will dominate the AI GPU market, with strong growth catalysts like AI factories and resilient Blackwell GPU demand,” asserts the 5-star investor, who is among the top 2% of TipRanks’ stock pros.

The Asian Investor cites a number of reasons for the bullish take, with the Blackwell ramp chief among these sources of optimism. Seeing no “valid alternatives” to Nvidia’s GPU products, Asian Investor expects Blackwell to spur plenty of growth in the quarters to come.

“Nvidia’s high-performing GPUs remain in top demand from hyperscalers and are widely considered the best-in-class chip solution for training LLMs,” adds the investor.

Asian Investor also argues that AI spending will continue to rise, with companies spending billions of dollars to develop their own AI products. The investor notes that this could likely help push up Nvidia’s margins into the 75-80% range in the years ahead.

Indeed, the investor is positively bullish on Nvidia’s prospects, making the lowered share prices quite an opportunity for investors.

“With trade tensions being nothing really but a distraction, I believe investors should take advantage of the current valuation drawdown and buy,” concludes Asian Investor, who is rating Nvidia a Strong Buy. (To watch The Asian Investor’s track record, click here)

Wall Street analysts are also exceptionally keen on Nvidia. With 39 Buy and 3 Hold ratings, Nvidia can boast a Strong Buy consensus rating. Its 12-month average price target of $176.54 would yield gains of ~50% in the year ahead. (See NVDA stock forecast)

