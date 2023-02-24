Domino’s Tumbles as Analysts Reconsider

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Domino’s Tumbles as Analysts Reconsider

Among pizza delivery franchises, Domino’s (NYSE:DPZ) is one of the biggest names around. Yet Domino’s is down in Friday afternoon trading as analysts reconsider their positions, and delivery starts to seem oddly troublesome for a company that built its name on the concept. Multiple analysts downgraded their positions on Domino’s, including David Tarantino with Robert W. Baird. Tarantino noted both the weak guidance the chain issued and its lackluster comparable-store sales figures as reasons to dial down the stock to “neutral” from his original stance of Buy.

Jon Tower with Citigroup, meanwhile, also downgraded Domino’s to a Hold. One of the biggest issues facing delivery pizza is, perhaps most surprisingly, the delivery concept. Since delivery fees are set by individual stores and franchise locations, most customers may not believe that delivery is worth the extra fees. Since food prices are going up almost universally, delivery fees added only really add insult to injury.

However, Domino’s itself suggested that delivery problems stemmed from a shortage of delivery drivers early last year. That would suggest the problem may be about to turn itself around. However, the next earnings report may point out potential flaws in that argument. Domino’s already embarked on some solutions meant to address the shortfall. Among these were external call centers designed to better field calls and place to-go orders rather than delivery.

Though the firm is having trouble right now, it still enjoys analyst support. Current analyst consensus calls Domino’s a Moderate Buy. With an average price target of $349.33, Domino’s stock comes with 15.71% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Sinks after Muted Outlook
Market NewsDomino’s Pizza Sinks after Muted Outlook
1d ago
DPZ
Domino’s Pizza falls -10.2%
DPZ
Domino’s Pizza® Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
DPZ
More DPZ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Sinks after Muted Outlook
Market NewsDomino’s Pizza Sinks after Muted Outlook
1d ago
DPZ
Domino’s Pizza falls -10.2%
The FlyDomino’s Pizza falls -10.2%
1d ago
DPZ
Domino’s Pizza® Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesDomino’s Pizza® Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
1d ago
DPZ
More DPZ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >