Domino’s Pizza Stock Blasts Up after Uber Deal

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Domino’s Pizza Stock Blasts Up after Uber Deal

Pizza, particularly fast-food pizza like that served at Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), has always been a fixture of American culture. And it delivered on its promise as a cultural touchstone in a big way today, jumping up more than 11% at the time of writing in Wednesday afternoon’s trading thanks to a new deal with Uber (NASDAQ:UBER). The deal was so good, in fact, that it left Domino’s competitor Papa John’s (NASDAQ:PZZA) reeling as a result, down fractionally.

The deal in question gave Domino’s Pizza access to the Uber Eats app, allowing Uber drivers to deliver Domino’s pizza to customers. This won’t be widespread at first, with only four markets involved. But should the initial moves work out well, the entire U.S will have access to the service by the end of the year. That’s a move that’s left analysts very happy; BTIG’s Peter Saleh notes that Domino’s plan here will likely light a fire under delivery purchases and also give franchisees a shot in the arm as well.

Further, it’s not just Uber Eats Domino’s is working with. Domino’s also tapped Postmates for a delivery arm. Domino’s CEO, Russell Weiner, noted that the new partnerships will likely help bring in a full billion dollars in new revenue. Given that same-store sales saw a drop in delivery orders of 6.6% back in February, adding new revenue to replace what’s already been lost so far this year will undoubtedly be welcome.

Analysts, meanwhile, are mainly in favor of Domino’s Pizza stock. With 13 Buy ratings, eight Hold and two Sell, Domino’s is considered a Moderate Buy. However, with an average price target of $350.50, Domino’s Pizza stock also comes with 9.56% downside risk as well.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Wafts Higher on Teaming Up with Uber
Market NewsDomino’s Wafts Higher on Teaming Up with Uber
3h ago
DPZ
UBER
Domino’s Pizza price target raised to $400 from $375 at Oppenheimer
DPZ
DA Davidson consumer analysts to hold analyst/industry conference call
DPZ
FRG
More DPZ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Wafts Higher on Teaming Up with Uber
Market NewsDomino’s Wafts Higher on Teaming Up with Uber
3h ago
DPZ
UBER
Domino’s Pizza price target raised to $400 from $375 at Oppenheimer
The FlyDomino’s Pizza price target raised to $400 from $375 at Oppenheimer
2d ago
DPZ
DA Davidson consumer analysts to hold analyst/industry conference call
The FlyDA Davidson consumer analysts to hold analyst/industry conference call
16d ago
DPZ
FRG
More DPZ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >