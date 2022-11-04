Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Reports Earnings: Beats on Earnings and Revenue

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.11, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.08 per share. Sales increased 38.1% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $4.39 billion. This beat analysts’ target by $410 million.

Looking forward, management is expecting operating earnings per share for Fiscal Year 2022 to be in the range of $4.03 to $4.18. For reference, analysts were expecting $4.11 per share.

Is D Stock a Good Buy?

D stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys, five Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months. The average D stock price target of $79.89 implies 19.24% upside potential.

