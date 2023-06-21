Dollar Tree to Provide Key Updates at Investor Conference Today

Shares of discount retailer Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) are on investors’ radar with the company hosting this year’s investor conference today. Investors can expect an overview of Dollar Tree’s business verticals, growth strategies, future outlook, and financial objectives at the conference.

Looking ahead, for the second quarter of 2023, the company expects net sales to hover between $7 billion and $7.2 billion with EPS landing between $0.79 and $0.89. For full-year 2023, it anticipates net sales between $30 billion and $30.5 billion with EPS in the range of $5.73 and $6.13.

Further, the company expects same-store sales to rise in the low to mid-single digits for the enterprise segment. For Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments, this growth is anticipated in the low to mid-single digit and mid-single digit, respectively.

Importantly, the company is also aiming to achieve an EPS of $10 or higher in fiscal 2026.

Overall, the Street has a $152.38 consensus price target on Dollar Tree alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating.

Read full Disclosure